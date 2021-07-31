News

Buhari has taken Nigeria 20 years back to poverty, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Apparently perturbed by the excruciating socioeconomic pains Nigerians are passing through, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has blamed the situation on the President Muhammadu Buhahi-led APC government, which he said has rolled the nation 20 years back to the poverty era.

 

Governor Ortom told journalists in Makurdi, the state capital that only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and no other party that has the sympathy of Nigerians and wherewithal to bounce back, salvage the country, and place it on the fast lane of development.

 

He said: “The eight years of administration of APC, what have we seen? We have been taken back 20 years from the gains of the democracy that PDP made.

 

“So, we (PDP governors) are concerned and Nigerians are calling on us to come back and reposition the country and eradicate poverty.”

 

Ortom said part of the strategy the PDP governors have evolved to achieve the aim is to eschew ego to make them acceptable to all Nigerians and provide good governance to the people.

 

“We want to do away with ego, we want to do away with whatever we can benefit for ourselves, but reposition the party in a manner that will be acceptable to Nigerians so that we can give good governance and redeem this country.”

 

The governor said the meetings PDP governors are holding are aimed at “looking at areas they can make amends and effect necessary changes to enable the party to provide a credible alternative to the Nigerian electorates in the coming elections

