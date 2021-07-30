News

Buhari has taken Nigeria 20 years back to poverty, says Ortom

*Insists, PDP’ll salvage country in 2023

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Apparently perturbed by the excruciating socio-economic pains Nigerians are passing through, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has blamed the situation to the President Mohammadu Buhahi-led APC government which he said has rolled the nation 20 years back to the poverty era.

The governor told journalists in Makurdi, the state capital on Friday, that it is only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and no other party that has the sympathy of Nigerians and wherewithal to bounce back, salvage the country and place it on the fast lane of development.

“The eight years of administration of APC, what have we seen, we have been taken back 20 years from the gains of the democracy that PDP made.

“So we (PDP governors) are concerned and Nigerians are calling on us to come back and reposition the country and eradicate poverty”.

Governor Ortom said part of the strategy the PDP governors have evolved to achieve the aim is to eschew ego to make them acceptable to all Nigerians and provide good governance to the people.

