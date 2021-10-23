News Top Stories

Buhari hints on pardon for Saro-Wiwa, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has hinted on possible post-humous state pardon for Ken Saro-wiwa and other Ogoni activists executed by the regime of former military Head of State, the late Sanni Abacha. The President gave this hint yesterday, while hosting the leaders of Ogoni land at the Presidential Villa. It would be recalled that Saro-wiwa and other members of his Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) fought Shell, the Dutch Oil company, operating in the region, over environmental degradation and made the oil company to retreat from Ogonoland in 1993. Saro-wiwa and his MOSOP colleagues were thereafter arrested for the murder of some Ogoni leaders, tried and sentenced to death by hanging in November, 1995 The President, who assured the Ogoni leaders that the East-west road that transverse their jurisdiction would be completed by his administration, said “Furthermore, we are committed to ensuring clemency and national integration as part of this Administration’s bid to lay the foundation for genuine reconciliation and bring closure to the issues of Ogoni Land.

“The unfortunate incidents of the early 1990s leading to the loss of lives of distinguished sons of Ogoni Land and the collateral judicial processes are indelible in our memories. “Despite the grievous circumstances, the Federal Government will consider the request for the grant of pardon to finally close the Ogoni saga.” He told the leaders that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), had been granted license to operate OML11, which would stimulate economic activities and integration in the zone.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Macron lauds French firm on BUA’s 200,000bpd refinery

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has commended the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his commitment to developing lasting relationships between French and Nigerian businesses. This came as the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, paid a visit to BUA Group headquarters in Lagos, where he handed over a […]
News

SuperBid Hits The Bitcoin Exchange With A Splash. Here’s Why?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

NFTs have become a popular topic in the mainstream media since users may leverage the power of blockchain to generate a profit online without worrying about being fleeced. Since anyone can participate in auctions, users can use cryptocurrencies from select crypto wallets to make the process faster, more efficient, and worthwhile. The SuperBid token was […]
News Top Stories

Pantami absent as FEC fails to discuss Minister’s alleged terrorism links

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Philip Nyam and Muhammad Kabir

Reps seek probe of alleged tie, say NASS, DSS not culpable His public apology enough atonement –Tanko Yakassai An interesting scenario played out at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday, when the embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, was absent from the meeting, which also failed to discuss his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica