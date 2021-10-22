News

Buhari hints on post-humous state pardon for Saro-Wiwa, others

…vows to complete East-west road

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted on possible post-humous state pardon for Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni activists executed by the regime of former military Head of State, late Gen. Sanni Abacha.

The President gave this hint Friday while hosting the leaders of Ogoni land at the Presidential Villa.

It would be recalled that Saro-Wiwa and other members of his Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) fought Shell, the Dutch Oil company, operating in the region, over environmental degradation and made the oil company to retreat from Ogonoland in 1993.

Saro-Wiwa and his MOSOP colleagues were thereafter arrested for the murder of some Ogoni leaders, tried and sentenced to death by hanging in November, 1995

The President, who assured the Ogoni leaders that the East-west road that transversed their jurisdiction would be completed by his administration, said: “Furthermore, we are committed to ensuring clemency and national integration as part of this Administration’s bid to lay the foundation for genuine reconciliation and bring closure to the issues of Ogoni Land.

“The unfortunate incidents of the early 1990s leading to the loss of lives of distinguished sons of Ogoni land and the collateral judicial processes are indelible in our memories.

“Despite the grievous circumstances, the Federal Government will consider the request for the grant of pardon to finally close the Ogoni saga.”

In his remarks, the President of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, His Majesty King Godwin N.K. Giniwa, thanked the President for various interventions in the area, particularly on clean-up of the environment.

He noted that the people believe in the unity of Nigeria and the future of every group could only be guaranteed in one nation while congratulating Buhari for achievements in critical infrastructure in the country, especially in railways and road constructions, urging more efforts in provision of potable water.

