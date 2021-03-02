Top Stories

Buhari holds first Security Council meeting with new Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first National Security Council meeting being attended by the new Service Chiefs.

Buhari is meeting with the security heads alongside other top government officials at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The meeting is taking place about a month after the new Service Chiefs assumed office on January 26.

The security chiefs, Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff, arrived at the villa about 10 am.

Those present at the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Ibrahim Gambari; Chief of Staff to the President, and Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser.

Also, present are heads of other security agencies including the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and some ministers.

The meeting is being held hours after 279 schoolgirls abducted from their school in Zamfara state were released.

The abduction on February 26 was the latest in a series of attacks by bandits across schools in the northern part of the country.

It is also part of a bigger security problem affecting most parts of the country, particularly in the north where bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have continued to terrorise residents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EDO PDP GUBER TICKET: UNTOLD STORY OF HOW OBASEKI EMERGED

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Onyekachi Eze, Cajetan Mmuta, Ojieva Ehiosun and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The defection of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on June 19, was one of the major victories in his political career. That move, which Obaseki even confessed, was a revival of his political career after his disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee, had been described by […]
News Top Stories

House leadership crisis: We’re sorry, Elumelu, others apologise to PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose suspension was lifted last week by the party has formally apologised to the party. Elumelu, who led the group to a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said they did not go against […]
News Top Stories

Army: Battle of supremacy rages in Boko Haram/ISWAP camps

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Fierce battle between Abubakar Shekauled Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has broken out in the terrorists’ camps leading to the killing of several of their fighters. Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.   Yerima said the incident which took place in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica