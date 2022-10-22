News

Buhari honours Jonathan, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday conferred the “Distinguished Award for Parliamentary Excellence” on the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. Buhari presented the Award to him at the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS), a ceremony held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, was also conferred with the Distinguished Award for Parliamentary Excellence. The two were present to receive their awards just as 42 other Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan, some governors, ministers and heads of government agencies also received awards for various categories.

 

Our Reporters

