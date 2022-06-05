Buhari hosts 23 APC aspirants ahead of Presidential primaries

…backs southern candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential Villa over a dinner. Twenty-three persons had expressed interest in contesting for the sole Presidential ticket of the APC but the John Odigie- Oyegun Screening Panel pruned them down to thirteen. Oyegun had said that the party’s leadership could either accept or reject his recommendation but the President invited all the aspirants to a dinner which started by 9:00pm yesterday. Those aspirants shortlisted by the Oyegun’s panel to participate include: Mohammed Badaru Abubaka; Emeka Nwajiuba; Mr Tein Jack- Rich; Ogbonnaya Onu; Ibikunle Amosun; David Umahi; Godswill Akpabio; Kayode Fayemi; Rotimi Amaechi; Ahmad Lawan; Yahaya Bello; Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Those advised to step down were Tunde Bakare; Rochas Okorocha; Ben Ayade; Sani Yerima; Ken Nnamani. 6.Ikeobasi Mokelu; Dimeji Bankole; Felix Nicholas; Uju Ken- Ohanenye and Ajayi Borroffice. Though newsmen were barred from the meeting, it was however gathered that the meeting was to explore the possibility of reaching a consensus among the aspirants and for the President to unmask his preferred candidate where consensus option fails. Ahead of the APC primary slated for Tuesday, there have been several consultations between the President, party’s leadership, governors and some of the aspirants on the need to reach a consensus. For instance, the party’s chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and some governors met the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo, who is also a Frontline aspirant, in his official residence last Thursday. A reliable source at the Presidency confirmed that the President had thrown his weight behind the emergence of a southerner as his successor. It was also expected that the south-west Presidential aspirants we’re to meet with an APC chieftains and former governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba in his Abuja residence. The meeting, according to the source was to explore the possibility of getting a consensus among the aspirants. The South-west aspirants are Senator Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunle Amosun, Sen. Ajayi Borroffice, and Dimeji Bankole.

