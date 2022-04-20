Buhari hosts govs, security chiefs, others to Iftar dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday played host to stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the day’s Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Presidential Villa. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President at the event urged Nigerians to resist agents bent on causing breakdown of law and order in the country, assuring that no individual or group would be allowed to destabilize Nigeria. At the dinner were governors, ministers and heads of government agencies. He said: “We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country.” The President, who thanked the dignitaries for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast, expressed confidence that in spite of the current security challenges, the country would succeed. On the forthcoming general elections, the President affirmed that being beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections, the introduction of technology and the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) would make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again in the country. Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, commended the President for demonstrating resilience and determination at a crucial period in Nigeria’s history. He said: “We have a leader who is not distracted by momentary challenges but has continued to commit to the renewal of our nation and we, governors, ministers and heads of government agencies are equally dedicated to building a better Nigeria, on your watch.” While noting that this year’s Holy month of Ramadan coincided with the just concluded Christian Lenten period, the Governor of Ekiti said it held enormous spiritual value on the benefits of renewal, sacrifice, almsgiving, forgiveness and healing for the individual as well as the nation
Related Articles
PDP: APC plotting to scuttle Edo election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 election in Edo State. The party also accused the ruling party of burning of the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State. PDP’s National Publicity […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Agents close down terminal over demurrage on vehicles
The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) yesterday shut down the roll-on roll-off of the Five-Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, over alleged payment of high demurrage on vehicles. The Chairman of the ANLCA Tin-Can chapter, Alhaji Muhammed Mojeed, listed some of the challenges faced by importers and customs agents to include […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen raze another police station, kill two cops, 12 cows in A’Ibom
Armed men, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), again on Sunday razed Mkpatak Police Station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and killed two police officers and 12 cows. Information at our disposal also indicated that there was another attack in the police in Abak LGA […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)