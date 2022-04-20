Buhari hosts govs, security chiefs, others to Iftar dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday played host to stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the day’s Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Presidential Villa. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President at the event urged Nigerians to resist agents bent on causing breakdown of law and order in the country, assuring that no individual or group would be allowed to destabilize Nigeria. At the dinner were governors, ministers and heads of government agencies. He said: “We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country.” The President, who thanked the dignitaries for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast, expressed confidence that in spite of the current security challenges, the country would succeed. On the forthcoming general elections, the President affirmed that being beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections, the introduction of technology and the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) would make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again in the country. Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, commended the President for demonstrating resilience and determination at a crucial period in Nigeria’s history. He said: “We have a leader who is not distracted by momentary challenges but has continued to commit to the renewal of our nation and we, governors, ministers and heads of government agencies are equally dedicated to building a better Nigeria, on your watch.” While noting that this year’s Holy month of Ramadan coincided with the just concluded Christian Lenten period, the Governor of Ekiti said it held enormous spiritual value on the benefits of renewal, sacrifice, almsgiving, forgiveness and healing for the individual as well as the nation

