Buhari: Hydrocarbons’ll remain major source of energy till 2040

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the rush for investments in renewable energy in the world, hydrocarbons would still remain a major source of energy in the foreseeable future.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) yesterday in Abuja, President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said though the projection in energy growth was in the direction of renewable energy, fossil fuel would remain a major feedstock for petro-chemical companies.

According to the President, “Experts project that about 80 per cent of the world’s energy mix in 2040 will still come from hydrocarbons. Fossil fuels will continue to be the source of dozens of petrochemicals feed stocks that companies transform into versatile and valued materials for modern life.

Thus, the hydrocarbon industry will remain a multitrillion- dollar industry in the coming decades.”

Buhari stressed that he forecast puts Nigeria at an advantaged position because of its vast deposits of hydrocarbons and therefore urged industry stakeholders to invest hugely in the sector. He said: “For us as a country with a vast hydrocarbon potential, that is an opportunity. How we exploit that opportunity is a matter of strategy.

Developing that strategy is at the heart of the core objective of why in 2016, the Federal Executive Council of this administration approved the establishment of this summit.”

Buhari noted that the immediate global challenge caused by COVID-19 had put energy transition in the back seat, stressing that; “Governments across the world are now more focused on managing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economies than the quest for energy transition.

This has led to the gradual realisation that the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy may not happen in our lifetime.

