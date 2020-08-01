Buhari: I want Nigerians to enjoy security, prosperity

…govs, Obi, PDP, MURIC, clerics preach peace

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined other Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general in celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, insisting that he wants security, prosperity for Nigerians. The President, who observed the celebration despite the restrictions on the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol guidelines, also described the developments in the North- West and North-Central as very disturbing. Speaking with State House Correspondents, alongside his family and aides, after observing his Eid prayers at the fore court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Buhari said: “I wish Nigerians the best of luck. In the Eid-Kabir sermon, the Imam has said it all; we want security, prosperity and well-being of all Nigerians. We want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country.”

El-Rufai preaches harmony

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has appealed to communities in the state to uphold peace and harmony, urging residents to let their faiths incline them to lawabiding conduct. El-Rufai, who made this appeal in an Eid el-Kabir message yesterday, called for prayers for the peace, progress and development of the country. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai congratulated the Muslim community on the festival of sacrifice. The statement appealed for reflections on the tradition of deep faith that underscores the festival. “The governor has requested that citizens mark this profound festival of faith with strict compliance with public health guidelines,’’ Adekeye said.

Bagudu, Malami task Nigerians on peace

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, has urged all Muslim Umma to use the Sallah festivity and pray for peace and harmony for the country. He gave the advise yesterday, while delivering his Sallah message, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, said there was need for Nigerians to pray for peace in order to curtail the persistent killing in some part of the country. He said: “My administration in the State had made a serious impact on the people of Kebbi State, I urged people to embrace agriculture as is the only remedy that will rescue the State and Nigeria as a all.” In a related development, Malami called on Nigerians to eschew political differences and embrace peace by loving each. The minister, therefore, urged the people to pray for unity and peace.

Obaseki: Reflect on key messages of festival

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to reflect on the key messages of the event which are sacrifice and penitence. In his message, which was broadcast statewide yesterday, Obaseki said: “My dear good people of Edo State, on this occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, I join our Muslim brothers and sisters to thank God Almighty for preserving and protecting us thus far. “This year, we are celebrating the Eid-El-Kabir differently because of the disruptions caused by corona virus (COVID- 19). This makes it more pertinent for us to reflect on the key messages of Eid which are sacrifice and penitence, which bring us blessings and hope.” The governor who reinforced the need to observe the coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines, advised: “As we go about with celebrations, I urge you to protect yourselves and stay safe by observing physical distancing, wearing facemasks and regularly washing your hands.”

Lalong: COVID-19 shouldn’t demolarise faithful

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday rejoiced with Muslims on the occasion of another Eid-el- Kabir, urging them not to allow the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to demoralise their faith. Lalong in a statement sissued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said: “Although the Muslim faithful is marking this year’s Salah in unusual circumstances of restrictions, the essence of this spiritual event cannot be neglected. This is the time to demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and tolerance that are taught by the Prophet Mohammed.”

Rekindle faith in God -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called on Nigerian Muslim to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir to rekindle their faith, hope and trust in the Almighty Allah as the ultimate solution to all the travails of mankind. The party advised Nigerian leaders to imbibe the lessons of Eid-el Kabir, especially the demand for total obedience to the will and command of the Almighty Allah. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the dependence on the will of God by the leaders and citizens was the only way to pull the nation out of the economic, health and security problems that have confronted it in the recent time. The party noted that the nation has been able to battle various challenges, including the novel COVID-19 pandemic, due divine intervention.

Reflect on issues of concern- Obi

A former Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday said the solemn period of Sallah presents ample opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the discomforting situation in the country. Obi in a statement by his media adviser, Valentine Obienyem, described the present situation in the country is worrisome and calls for special prayers. The former Anambra governor said the economic uncertainty in a Post COVID-19 era is such that should disturb every discerning minds, and urged Muslims to reflect on the future of the country as they celebrate this year’s sallah. He decried the blood of thousands of innocent Nigerians who were killed on daily at various troubled spots in the country, and said that should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save this country from destruction. Obi said: “Intense prayer for our country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive, especially with the fresh challenge of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying consequences “Our economy is already under stress, the post COVID- 19 era is not going to be unpalatable, Obi remarked.”

Ex-Governors’ Forum tasks Muslim on unity

As the Muslim faithful celebrate the Ed Mubarak, the Former Governors Forum has charged them on the need for togetherness of the country. The former Governors Forum is a body of elected former governors in Nigeria. The Forum gave its charge in the statement issued by the chairman, Dr Babangida Aliyu and the Executive Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan in Abuja. The Forum said: “Like all Muslim faithfuls worldwide, it’s an occasion to remember the good deeds of Allah and His blessings. It’s equally an occasion for the practical exhibition of togetherness.”

Bamisile: We must pray against pandemic, insecurity

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Femi Bamisile, has called on Nigerians to observe fervent prayers to end the pandemic and insecurity ravaging the country. Bamisile, who represents Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, said Nigerians were on daily basis battling with incessant killings in Southern Kaduna, Katsina, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno states, where Governor Umara Babagana Zulum, was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents few days back. He said: “The focal lesson of Eid-el-Kabir has been faithfulness of Prophet Ibrahim in God and this must be brought to bear in our national life, not only by Muslim adherents , but by all Nigerian citizens.”

Lagos Imam: Pray for end of pandemic

The Lagos State Chief Imam,Sheikh Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla yesterday observed the symbolic Eid prayers to mark the 2020 Eidel- Kabir celebration, calling on Nigerians, especially Muslim to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking after the tworakat prayers held at the Lagos Central Mosque, Namdi Azikwe Street on Lagos Island, Abou-Nolla said: “We equally enjoin all Muslims, that this is the time for us to pray to Allah, for Allah to help us resolve this COVID-19, for Allah to heal our land and for Allah to protect us. Those that we have lost during this period too, we pray Allah to forgive their sins, we pray. Allah to accept them as part of people of Jannah.”

Emulate Ismail, Luqman, MURIC tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been advised to emulate Prophets Ismail and Luqman in order to find a lasting solution to the problem of rape, which has become rampant in modern societies, especially Nigeria. The advice was offered by an Islamic human rights association, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), in its Salah message for this year’s Id-al- Kabir, which was marked yesterday. The group, in a statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said: “We felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’d Abubakar, Nigerian Muslims as well as all Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Id al- Kabir. “The focus of our Sallah message this year is the panacea to rape as one of the problems facing our society.”

Like this: Like Loading...