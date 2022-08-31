News Top Stories

Buhari: I won’t allow politicians intimidate Nigerians with personal resources

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his government “will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians’ ahead of the 2023 election. According to him, the government will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voice matters in choosing their leaders. A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Femi Adesina quoted the President as saying this while receiving the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by the Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Buhari said: “We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally, or physically.

This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation. “In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them.’’ He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflected their choices, through noninterference in elections, citing the outcomes of the Ekiti, Anambra and Osun polls as indicators. He said non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

He urged APC leaders to intensify efforts in “thinking, meeting and strategizing for the 2023 election’’. Bagudu thanked the President for his leadership, guided by wisdom and foresight, saying the economy is growing despite the challenges. The PGF chief said: “We want to congratulate you on the positive trajectory of the economy, with the 3.5 per cent growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1 per cent of the first quarter of this year. Infrastructure projects are ongoing in parts of the country, and the social intervention programme is expanding.’’

He told the President that some APC governors are seeking re-election in 2023 with impressive records in their first term. Bagudu added: “We note the pronunciation of ASUU. We recall the appeal of the President to ASUU while we were visiting Daura that they should consider the future of students. “We will not dwell on that now. We are ready to accept any negotiations for resolution.”

 

lai Mohammed)
News

Group tackles Lai Mohammed on national unity

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) yesterday told the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that his actions did not show he is in any way interested in the pursuit of peace or national unity. The association said it was important that he conducted himself well in order not […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu v Osinbajo: 3 S’West govs in dilemma as Yoruba elders mull intervention

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Anayo Ezegwu

Yesterday’s formal declaration by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, has put three state governors in the South-West in a tight spot, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to reliable sources within the party in the zone, the VP’s decision to throw his hat into the presidential ring, has unsettled […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: US threatens visa ban on troublemakers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United States yesterday threatened to impose visa ban against perceived troublemakers in the build-up to the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. In a statement ahead of the election, the US said it was prepared to slam wouldbe perpetrators of violence with the ban, warning that here would not be any hiding place for […]

