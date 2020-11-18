Buhari: I won’t allow repeat of #EndSARS protests

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will do all within its capacities never to allow a repeat of #EndSARS protests in the country again.

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, quoted the president to have said this during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

He said the president reassured that the Federal Government would continue to dialogue with relevant stakeholders in ensuring peaceful and harmonious socio-economic environment across the country. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, Dingyadi said bandits have been degraded across the country as they now strike only on soft targets.

Dangyadi said the meeting, attended by the service chiefs, deliberated on the prevailing security situation in the country and expressed worry over increasing cases of banditry, particularly in the North- West and North-East of the country. According to him, the meeting agreed to be more proactive in dealing with the situation in a more decisive manner.

The meeting also noted the need to pay greater attention to the police in the discharge of its functions to maintain peace in the country in the areas of equipment and modern technology, just as it thanked the president for the concern, which was shown in repositioning the Police to perform more effectively.

The minister said: “Mr. President assured Nigerians that he will do whatever it takes to ensure the repeat of #EndSARS protests does not occur in Nigeria again. “Mr. President reassured that all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants and religious leaders.

“The Federal Government will continue to maintain its bureaucratic, humane and just postures in handling security matters in the country.”

Asked to explain what the President meant by not allowing #EndSARS protests again, Dangyadi said: “What we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.”

On the fears raised that the bandits may soon overrun the security forces, the minister said: “These bandits have already been degraded; so, there is no way they will resuscitate themselves and take over. I think they have already been degraded, what they are doing is just hit and run kind of tactics.

So, we don’t see any sign of them coming to take over or overpower. I think they have been well degraded and they are just trying to show their presence in a very cowardice manner.” On the concerns that the Police have abandoned Abuja-Kaduna highway and plans to ensure peace returns to the route, he said the route is being monitored on 24 hours basis by a combined team of Police and military personnel. Dangyadi maintained that the occasional strikes by bandits on the Abuja- Kaduna route whenever they have the opportunity were normal.

The minister debunked insinuations that the Police have deserted their duty posts following the attacks by hoodlums on police formations and personnel during the #EndSARS protests.

He, however, agreed that the Police may not be everywhere because of their limited personnel and equipment.

Reacting to the belief that monies realised by bandits from their kidnapping business are being used to fund Boko Haram activities, the minister urged kidnap victims to stop paying ransom for their release.

At the meeting were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister of Defense, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director- General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Like this: Like Loading...