Buhari, IBB, Kalu mourn Emir of Zazzau, Idris

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Daniel Atori Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in a condolence message to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna State, said “with the passing of Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria has lost one of its longest reigning traditional monarchs whose contributions to the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cannot be forgotten for years to come.”

 

Also, a former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of  he Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the passing of the Emir of Zazzau, as a big loss to the nation. Kalu said: “The demise of the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna State Emirate Council, Alhaji Shehu Idris, is a huge loss to Nigeria. “The late monarch was known to be upright, patriotic, selfless and charismatic.

 

“His 45-year reign as Emir of Zazzau, was remarkable and historic. During his reign, Zaria and Kaduna State at large, witnessed robust development. “His legacies will remain evergreen in the minds of the people.

 

“The late monarch will solely be missed by all and sundry, as he was a highly detrabilised Nigerian.”

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamas  bangida, said “my heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Kaduna State, the entire Zazzau Emirate and his beloved family as well as the Federal Government for the loss of this foremost traditional ruler.”

 

He went on: “For the past 45 years, Alhaji Shehu Idris has been a pillar of our traditional institution, a bridge between people of various ethnicities and religions, and a powerful force for keeping Kaduna State so cosmopolitan.”

