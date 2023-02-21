Buhari: I’ll brief my successor from my party on Nigeria’s ties with Comoros

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would brief his successor from his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), on the existing good relationship between Nigeria and the Union of Comoros Island.

The President, who said he would be impressing it on his successor on the need to keep relationships with the Island, said this yesterday while speaking with its President, Azali Assoumani, who just took over as the Chairman of the African Union for the year 2023.

Recall that 18 political parties are jostling for the position of the President in the country at the Presidential election this weekend. Recall also the President has consistently maintained that he would conduct a free, fair and peaceful general elections scheduled to hold between February and March this year.

But the President was specific that the candidate of the ruling party would eventually become his successor when he told the Comoros leader that: “As developing states, we have to follow through on the correct steps to achieve development. I thank you for being a good neighbour and the consistency of your friendship. I will brief my next successor from my party on keeping this important relationship.

Congratulations on your emergence as the Chairperson of the AU.” Assoumani, while thanking Buhari, said he chose to make his first visit to Buhari after emerging as the Chairperson in view of the enormous respect he had for the President and the existing cordial relations between the two states. He commended Buhari for leaving behind a worthy legacy of organising an election in preparation for a timely departure in line with the country’s constitution.

“You have achieved something exceptional. You came in through a good door and you are leaving through a good one. This is what we will be doing in my country as we ap proach our own elections. What you have achieved is a good lesson for Africa to borrow.

“You have also achieved so much fighting against terrorism, which is yet another example. Terrorists have no boundaries. Countries have to work together. You are fighting out of conviction and I hope you will continue to do so even after leaving office.

“You will be handing over but relations between our countries will continue. I commend your respect for term limits and I assure you that as AU Chairperson, I will be in attendance at your handing over.”

