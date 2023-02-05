News Top Stories

Buhari: I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu to succeed me

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

No cracks in my relationship with President, says APC candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters that he would continue to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the ‘next president of Nigeria.’ The President gave this assurance before a mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, where he endorsed the candidature of the Presidential candidate, Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President thanked party supporters for defying the hot weather and standing in the sun for hours to express their support for the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections.

‘‘I congratulate and assure you that God willing, we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria. ‘‘Also vote for Abdullahi Sule for a second and final term as governor’’, he said. The APC presidential candidate thanked the President for being the ‘‘poster boy’’ of his campaign, fighting and working hard for the survival of Nigeria.

‘‘Nigeria is surviving as a nation. Because of constitutional democracy, we would have asked you to continue but you said no, you are going back to Daura, your hometown’’ he said. Tinubu also used the occasion to chide those insinuating that he was having a frosty relationship with the President, saying: ‘‘Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship would continue to be disappointed and have their short-term joy limited. Ours is not about the individual but about nation building, honesty, integrity and character,’’ he said.

The APC presidential candidate, who compared President Buhari to great and courageous leaders like Abraham Lincoln, praised him for remaining focused in the midst of distractions. He promised that under his presidency, Nigeria will recover from all challenges because of the courage and resilience of its citizens. Tinubu added that his administration would prioritize agriculture, build the nation’s mineral resources and create wealth for Nigerians. ‘‘We will work hard. We promise you that your children and grandchildren will have no regret about this nation and ourselves,’’ he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s satellite firm loses $22bn to non-patronage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as FG budgets N2.5bn for new facility Nigeria’s Communications Satellite company, Nig- ComSat, may have lost not less than $22 billion in revenue over the last 11 years, New Telegraph has learnt. This came as telecommunications operators in the country shunned the service of the local service provider. Industry experts estimate that telecommunications companies in […]
News

Ganduje entices varsity staff with N304m to discontinue strike

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

KANO In what looks like enticing the Kano State University lecturers against the ongoing nationwide Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has given the approval for the payment of N304, 145, 735.91 million earned allowance for 287 eligible academic staff of Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU). The state Commissioner for […]
News

Woman delivered of baby boy by LASAMBUS officials

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A stranded pregnant woman, who fell into labour on a popular Lagos road has been delivered of a baby boy by a team officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS). The woman; 27-yearold Shukarat Isa, who resides at 30 Akin Akinsheyinwa Street, Awoyaya, Ajah, Lagos and the baby, a male weighing 3.3kg, have since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica