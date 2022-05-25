Buhari: I’ll sign Bill on Establishment of Forensic, Fraud Examinees Institute

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will consider and sign a bill giving legal backing to the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN). This came as the President emerged as the first African leader to be bestowed with the global integrity and anti-corruption award of excellence by the institute yesterday. Buhari at the presentation of the award by the Chairman of the Governing Council of CIFCFEN Board of Trustees, Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, pledged ”to look into and assent accordingly” to the bill currently before him. He commended the in stitute for complementing the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and police. The President directed the anti-corruption agencies to continue to partner with the institute.

He directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed to work with the institute in areas of providing technical assistance and capacity building to all revenue generating agencies and regulators in the public sector. Buhari lauded the body for issuing the first independent review of graft fighting strategy, adding that he was pleased to receive copies of the latest flagship publication, the Annual (2021) CIFCFEN Country Report, themed around the review of the Country’s National Anti- Corruption Strategy 2017- 2021.

