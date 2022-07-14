Buhari: I’m leaving nothing for anyone to inherit

…says greatest legacy parents can bequeath to children is proper education

…urges NPC to justify FG’s confidence, return accurate, verifiable data

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would be leaving nothing for anyone to inherit, insisting that his greatest legacy to his children was their education. The President said this yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, at the Palace of the Emir of Daura while paying the traditional ruler Sallah homage.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President called on parents in the country to inculcate in their children the right values, fear of God, and respect for constituted authority and make them live a purposeful life through continuous education. Buhari said more time should be given to the coaching of the future leaders, with basic knowledge of moral values, as the fast changing world, driven by new technology, would be more competitive and demanding. Talking about his own children, he said: “They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit.

My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated. “My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.”

The President equally charged the youth to seek education, not for government jobs which are unavailable but to arm themselves with skill and ability to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st Century. Buhari recalled that he realised that someone’s net worth was not what he acquired but what he had in his head when he was incarcerated for more than three years after a coup that toppled his government in the past. The President noted that the younger children should be guided and taught history, as they would find it hard to be patriotic, responsible and respectful, without a thorough understanding of their backgrounds. Maintaining that whoever does not have a good sense of history would easily make mistakes, Buhari stressed that: “We should ensure the children get proper education.

The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs. We don’t have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming smaller, nimble and efficient.” He noted that with the directive that the civil servants below Grade Level 12 and below to stay back at home during the COVID-19 era, the system worked effectively. The President Buhari told the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, that he would be more regular in visits, preparatory to the handing over in May, 2023, adding that the prolonged absence was due to the demands of his office just as he urged all Nigerians to continue to make sacrifices for the development of the country.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari listed the achievements of the President to include social security, which was created to cater for the poor, and ensure that they receive some money at the end of every month. He emphasized that no government in the history of the country had ever done more than Buhari in reducing poverty, urging community and religious leaders to continue to enlighten the people on government programmes.

Masari added that security in the country had improved considerably, compared to when the President came into power, reminding the Daura Emirate Council, title holders, political leaders in the state and citizens across the entire federation to remember the bombings of mosques and churches before 2015 that had hindered worship, problems which explained are no longer with us.

The Emir of Daura thanked the President for the infrastructural and institutional developments in the state, saying generations will remember and remain grateful to President Buhari. Faruk urged the President to increase his patience and tolerance as he begins to countdown, knowing that the ultimate reward for all his sacrifice will come from God.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...