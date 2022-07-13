News

Buhari: I’m leaving nothing for anyone to inherit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would be leaving nothing for anyone to inherit insisting that his greatest legacy to his children was their education.

The President said this Wednesday in Daura, Katsina State, at the Palace of the Emir of Daura while paying the traditional ruler Sallah homage.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President called on parents in the country to inculcate in their children the right values, fear of God, and respect for constituted authority and make them live a purposeful life through continuous education.

Buhari said more time should be given to the coaching of the future leaders, with basic knowledge of moral values, as the fast changing world, driven by new technology, would be more competitive and demanding.

Talking about his own children, he said: “They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated.

“My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.”

The President equally charged the youth to seek education, not for government jobs which are unavailable but to arm themselves with skill and ability to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st Century.

 

