Buhari: Improved Nigeria-S’Africa relations’ll hasten African dev’t

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed hope that improvement in relations between Nigeria and South Africa will speed up the process of development on the African continent. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave the assurance, while speaking in concurrence with the Chairman of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa’s Minister of Min-eral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, who came to the State House, as Special Envoy of his country.

Buhari cited his last trip to South Africa during which he and President Cyril Ramaphosa worked together in resolving the migrants’ crisis between the two brotherly nations. He said: “There was this ‘small problem’ between our countries.

I went there and we resolved it,” the Nigerian President told the envoy.” He directed the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva to work with his South African counterpart on the requests he brought and report back to him for his action. The South African minister, who presented a letter from President Ramaphosa, said the relationship between Nigeria and his country was key to the developmental aspirations of the continent

