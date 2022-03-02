Buhari in Benue, says my desire’s to carry every Nigerian along

President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday said the desire of his administration is not to leave any Nigerian behind in his quest to provide better living condition for all citizens. The President stated this at the official commissioning of the 120 Bed Mohammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

President Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, it was because of this that informed the establishment of the hospital in Benue state devoid of party affiliations. He noted that the opportunities and income generating activities of the health facility would contribute immensely to the living standards of people of the in particular and Nigerians in general. He stressed the need for all hands to be on deck “to pursue an accelerated reduction of maternal and new-born mortality rate in Nigeria not only because it aligns with Target 2 of SDG 3 on ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing.

