Buhari in closed-door meeting with N'East Govs, Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Governors from the six North-East states.
According to Channels Television, all service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police were in attendance.
The meeting held after the governors, on Saturday, elected Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as Chairman of the region’s Governors Forum.
The governors have pledged to partner with the government to fight Boko Haram and requested for more hardware for the military to tackle insurgency in the region.
In the communique released after its Saturday meeting, the North-East Governors commended the Federal Government for its efforts in keeping the region safe.
However, it asked the military to “intensify efforts to secure hard-to-reach areas in the region and ensure safe access to farm-lands.”
The governors requested the deployment of state-of-the-art military hardware to the region and increased arming of police officers to make up for “manpower deficit in the Nigerian Armed Forces.”
The police, they said, should be allowed to “carry state-of-the-art weapons where necessary and be provided with strategic equipment like high-velocity tear gas, trackers and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC).”

