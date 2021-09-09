Buhari in closed door meeting with S’East stakeholders

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a state visit to Imo State, has gone into a closed door meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the South East, at the newly commissioned ultra-modern Executive Chambers at the Imo State Government House Owerri.

While Governor Hope Uzodinma plays host, the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi expectedly led governors of the South-East in attendance into the meeting while Professor George Obiozor led the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders to the parley.

Ministers from the South-East, members of the National Assembly from the zone, members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council, selected captains of industries and some members of the clergy were all in attendance at the closed door parley.

Already President Buhari has commissioned the first phase of the Ihiagwa – Nekede Road, Ballon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage at Chukwuma Nwoha Road, the Egbeada by-pass and the newly built ultra modern Executive Chambers.

Journalists were not allowed entry into the Executive Chambers.

Like this: Like Loading...