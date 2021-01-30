Buhari in Daura for APC registration

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Daura, his hometown, at the start of a four-day official visit. The President, according to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in the course of his stay in Daura, is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party, APC membership registration and revalidation exercise. He was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by the Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the deputy governor, the speaker of the State House of Assembly and the chief judge. While on his arrival at Duara, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, also led district heads and traditional title holders to receive the President at the helipad.
