News

Buhari in Daura for APC registration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Daura, his hometown, at the start of a four-day official visit. The President, according to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in the course of his stay in Daura, is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party, APC membership registration and revalidation exercise. He was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by the Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the deputy governor, the speaker of the State House of Assembly and the chief judge. While on his arrival at Duara, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, also led district heads and traditional title holders to receive the President at the helipad.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Egypt readies army to intervene in Libya ‘if necessary’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary. Sisi’s comments came amid high tensions over regional rival Turkey’s intervention in Libya. He also warned forces loyal to […]
News Top Stories

IPOB: Better to restructure Nigeria than secede, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday called on those agitating for secession to have a rethink, stressing that restructuring of the country will foster the much desired unity. Speaking when the Primate of the All Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Chukwuka Ndukuba, led a delegation of the Church on a courtesy visit to the […]
News

Ibadan Poly sacks staff over sexual misconduct

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The authorities of The Polytechnic of Ibadan have terminated the appointment of Mr. Ajadi Kelani Ojo Omotosho, a lecturer in the Department  of Urban and Regional Planning of the 50-year-old institution over sexual misconduct.   According to the termination letter signed by the Registrar of the Institution, Mrs Fawole M.T., a copy of which Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica