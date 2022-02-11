News Top Stories

Buhari in dilemma over Electoral Bill –Presidency

…says president in consultations with AGF, critical stakeholders

Electoral Act amendment done in national interest –Reps

Re-amended bill good, manageable for coming polls –Jega

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari is still in a dilemma over whether or not to sign the re-amended 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment ) Bill 2022, 11 days after receiving the document from the National Assembly. This was as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, disclosed yesterday, that President Buhari was having consultations from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on the way forward. Omoworare made the disclosure in Abuja, at a Policy Dialogue programme, organised by National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS). “A very crucial consultation is going on between Mr President, the Attorney General and other critical stakeholders on the content of the bill for the required assent.

If not for this programme, I am supposed to be at the very important meeting, believed to be the major determinant for the fate of the bill,” he said. He, however, assured Nigerians that the bill would most likely be assented to by the President since issues earlier raised by him in the 2021 edition, were elaborately addressed by both chambers of the National Assembly last month.

“Personally, I think in a few days’ time, Mr President will do the needful since the most contentious aspect of the bill, had been addressed in the reworked copy transmitted to him on Monday, January 31, 2022. Time as it is, is of essence but I believe that Mr President will do the needful,” he said. However, this assurance by Omoworare was not enough to douse apprehension entertained by the conveners of the dialogue, who received a message from the Attorney-General that his planned consultation with President Buhari prevented him from coming. The Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, in his remarks, said that the dialogue was convened in order to gain insights from stakeholders into the issues likely to shape the conduct of political parties, political gladiators, contestants and other issues. Virtually all the discussants at the policy dialogue from the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, Country Representative of Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Adebowale Olorunmola and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media, Hon Benjamin Kalu, appealed to President Buhari to assent the bill without further delay.

In his remarks, Jega particularly said that no law or legislation is perfect, noting that what is available now in the re-amended Electoral Bill is good and manageable for the coming elections. Meanwhile, the representative of INEC at the discourse, Professor Bolade Eyinla, cautioned that, in order to avoid the problem of working on electoral laws at the tail end of conducting elections, INEC should be allowed to drive the process as being done in Ghana.

 

