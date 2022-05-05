News

Buhari in Ebonyi, inaugurates Umahi’s projects

Uchenna Inya, Abakaiki

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ebonyi State on a two-day working visit to the state.

Buhari arrived the state from Enugu and was received at the Enugu International Airport by some Igbo leaders, including Governors Dave Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hope Uzodimma, Senator Sam Egwu and Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha among others.

The President proceeded to Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area immediately he arrived Ebonyi and inaugurated some projects constructed by Governor Umahi.

The projects Buhari inaugurated in Uburu included two flyovers, a multi-billion naira state-of-the-art Medical University Sciences, hospital and concrete roads among others.

He inspected the ongoing international airport under construction in Ezza North/South LGAs.

The President will meet with some Igbo leaders on Friday and inaugurate the projects constructed by the Umahi administration in Abakaiki the state capital.

The projects to be commissioned include the new Government House, multi-billion naira shopping mall, international markets, two flyovers, the Muhammadu Buhari Tunnel and some concrete roads among others.

 

Reporter

