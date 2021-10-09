Buhari in Kaduna for NDA passing out parade

President Muhammadu Buhari Kaduna yesterday to attend the passing out parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy billed for today. The President’s aircraft touched down at the Nigerian Airforce base by4.40pm. He was received by Governor Nasir El Rufai alongside Service Chiefs led by the chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor as well as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo
