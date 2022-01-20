Buhari in Kaduna, recounts attempt to bomb him at Kawo Bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna on Thursday, recalled with nostalgia how he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo Bridge, while travelling to his home state, Katsina, in July 2014.

Buhari who was at the newly constructed Kawo Bridge, a project executed by the Mallam Nasir el-Rufai administration, said: ”There was an attempt to bomb me here … there was a market nearby.”

Buhari who did not elaborate on the incident, however, said the vigilance of his security escort said him from possible death.

There was a report that Buhari’s convoy was attacked in Kaduna on July 23, 2014, by those one of his aides then, Rotimi Fashakin, described as “political Boko Haram.”

“I’m sure political Boko Haram are behind the attack,” Fashakin said. “General Buhari was the target of the attack.”

While Buhari was said to have escaped unhurt in the explosion that occurred at the busy Kawo market area of Kaduna metropolis, three of his security aides were said to have been injured and rushed to hospital.

One of his aides then said the bomber, who drove in a Toyota Sienna vehicle, rammed into the Buhari’s convoy and detonated the explosive-laden vehicle.

He said the then opposition leader survived the attack, but his vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and another one behind it were badly damaged.

“The General survived and he has already been evacuated in a Golf Volkswagen vehicle‎,” he said.

He also said Buhari’s damaged vehicle was towed away by emergency workers.

The then spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lai Mohammed, said the explosion was targeted at Buhari.

“Yes, his convoy was attacked,” Lai Mohammed said then in response to media enquiry. “He narrowly escaped but some of his aides were hurt. The General is ok, but perhaps traumatised.”

The Kawo Bridge delivered by the El-Rufai administration has become the cynosure of all eyes in the state and has been attracting tourists to Kaduna since its completion.

As part of his visit to Kaduna, President Buhari commissioned the ultra modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square Kaduna, where he reiterated the likelihood of his staying in Kaduna after leaving office.

Speaking while commissioning the project, the President commended the foresight and developmental strides of El-Rufai, pointing out that it would be difficult for someone who has not visited the state in a long while to recognise it.

Earlier, President Buhari who arrived Kaduna on Wednesday, was in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna, were he appreciated the numerous projects he commissioned and thanked El-Rufai for building good roads and other infrastructural projects in rural areas.

Buhari and his entourage led by El-Rufai, are expected to be in Zaria later in the day.

The President’s visit to Kaduna, his state of residence since retirement from the military, is expected to end on Friday.

