Buhari in Katsina, says history’ll be kind to him

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated state projects in Katsina State where he declared that history would be kind to him after May 29. The President, who was on a two-day visit to Katsina state in his comments at a launch organised in his honour by Governor Bello Masari also restated his commitment to the fight against insecurity in the country. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President concluded that history would be kind to him considering the situation his govern ment inherited on security and economy, and the difference that had been made. Speaking at a lunch, after the inauguration of some projects in the state, Buhari said: “I have done my best, and I hope history will be kind to me.’’

The President noted that former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, had been criticized for his leadership style, while many ignored the contributions of the Petroleum Trust Fund, which he chaired under the former Head of State. He noted that the PTF implemented many developmental projects, particularly in health, education and infrastructure, with some of the projects still evident in many parts of the country. Buhari also explained that the Kano-Katsina- Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line was designed to

