Buhari in Kenya to cover-up illegalities of Kanu’s extradition, IPOB alleges

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari went to Kenya specifically to co-opt his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, on a plan to cover-up illegalities surrounding the extradition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria. A statement signed by IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that President Buhari is determined to prevent the Kenyan president from exposing the truth about Kanu’s extradition. The statement reads: “Buhari doesn’t want Uhuru Kenyatta to leak more information about what transpired in Kanu’s extradition. The revelations so far made at the Kenya Court have made Buhari very uncomfortable, hence, his desperation to stop further revelations. “Nigeria and Kenya know what fate awaits them over their duplicity in that criminal act, hence, the secret move by both presidents to hold meetings on how to cover their flanks. Both presidents know they are guests of the International Criminal Court. They cannot escape it.

 

NBS: Banks cut 5,547 workers in one year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The total staff strength of the nation’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) reduced by 5,547 employees between the end of September 2019  and the end of September this year, latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.   According to the “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength […]

Mohammed: I didn’t contract COVID-19

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said reports that he has contracted COVID-19 and is in isolation, where he is receiving treatment were not true. The minister in a statement by his special assistant (media) Segun Adeyemi said he was at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the extraordinary […]
We attend to visitors on invitation –EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that “latest developments in the Commission and the subsisting Coivd-19 protocols have necessitated a scaling down of activities”.   The position of the Commission confirmed a recent exclusive report by New Telegraph, of a presidential directive restricting access to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. A source […]

