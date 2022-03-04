Buhari in Kenya to cover-up illegalities of Kanu’s extradition, IPOB alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari went to Kenya specifically to co-opt his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, on a plan to cover-up illegalities surrounding the extradition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria. A statement signed by IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that President Buhari is determined to prevent the Kenyan president from exposing the truth about Kanu’s extradition. The statement reads: “Buhari doesn’t want Uhuru Kenyatta to leak more information about what transpired in Kanu’s extradition. The revelations so far made at the Kenya Court have made Buhari very uncomfortable, hence, his desperation to stop further revelations. “Nigeria and Kenya know what fate awaits them over their duplicity in that criminal act, hence, the secret move by both presidents to hold meetings on how to cover their flanks. Both presidents know they are guests of the International Criminal Court. They cannot escape it.

