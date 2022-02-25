Buhari inaugurates 330kva power sub-station in Nasarawa, others

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the multimillion 330kva power sub-station at Akurba in Lafia, Nasarawa State, in commencement of his two-day working visit to the state. President Buhari inaugurated the Lafia branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, but was completed by his government last year. The president also inaugurated the Lafia Cargo Airport in Kwandrere and the N1.2 billion bus terminal with 100 natural gasdriven vehicles.

Other projects inaugurated by President Buhari include a skill acquisition centre and Kelema-Shinge- BAD road executed by the Nasarawa State government. Security was beefed up around the president thus preventing journalists’ access to some projects that were inaugurated by the president. Inaugurating the Kilema-Shinge-BAD road, President Buhari lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for the provision of infrastructure that has direct impact on the life of the people.

