News

Buhari inaugurates 330kva power sub-station in Nasarawa, others

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comments Off on Buhari inaugurates 330kva power sub-station in Nasarawa, others

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the multimillion 330kva power sub-station at Akurba in Lafia, Nasarawa State, in commencement of his two-day working visit to the state. President Buhari inaugurated the Lafia branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, but was completed by his government last year. The president also inaugurated the Lafia Cargo Airport in Kwandrere and the N1.2 billion bus terminal with 100 natural gasdriven vehicles.
Other projects inaugurated by President Buhari include a skill acquisition centre and Kelema-Shinge- BAD road executed by the Nasarawa State government. Security was beefed up around the president thus preventing journalists’ access to some projects that were inaugurated by the president. Inaugurating the Kilema-Shinge-BAD road, President Buhari lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for the provision of infrastructure that has direct impact on the life of the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Prepare for PTF’s exit, NGF tells govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID-19 response, especially with the expected winding up of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by the end of this month. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the 12-member task force in March this year […]
News

ACFTA: FG rectifies agreement, to join $3.4 trillion market

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday rectified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed participants at the third Technical Meeting of the National Committee on Export Promotion. Adebayo noted that the country export sector was poised to […]
News Top Stories

Electricity: FG commences distribution of free meters to 30m households

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

In a bid to put an end to the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will today (Friday), commence the distribution of free electricity meters to 30million households across Nigeria. The NMMP is designed to roll out six million meters for all connection points on grid without […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica