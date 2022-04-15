Buhari inaugurates 68 housing units in Edo

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Edo State inaugurated 68 housing units in Idumwen-Ehigie, along the Benin-Auchi Road, under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 in Edo. Inaugurating the project in Benin, the state capital, the President said that the housing units availed the government the opportunity to redeem the pledge made to the Super Eagles for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which had remained unfulfilled. The President, who was represented by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said he was proud and privileged to redeem the promise Nigeria made to the Super Eagles even if it is belated. “I have approved an allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22-member Super Eagles in the National Housing Estate located in their states.

The keys and documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their various states while the remaining of the housing will be allocated to willing members of the public,” he added. While explaining that in states where the housing estate had been completed, the President pointed out that the government had already issued maintenance contract to small businesses to ensure that the estates are properly maintained He commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for providing the land, adding that the project would go a long way in improving and promoting the welfare of the people.

