Buhari inaugurates Lagos airport terminal today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) terminal today.

The terminal is one of five being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu in a bilateral arrangement between Nigeria and China. Meanwhile, the terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been inaugurated.

The new Lagos airport terminal has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum. It is built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters

Spokeswoman for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said in a statement five baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, six-passenger boarding bridges (out of which two has already been installed), two food courts, four premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, amongst others, are in the new terminal.

According to her, the facility is expected to generate about 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort.

