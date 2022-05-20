News

Buhari inaugurates N23.5bn Bauchi township water scheme

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the N23.5 billion Bauchi township water supply project in Gubi Dam, Firo village, Bauchi State. While performing the ceremony, President Buhari, who was ably represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boos Mustapha said the project was a tripartite engagement between the federal and the state government and the World Bank with a view to cushioning and reducing the water supply challenges in three selected states in the country. The President said the Federal Government is passionate and desirous of providing good drinking water to its populace.

He commended the Bauchi State governor for timely completion of the project despite the hiccup of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President also urged the state government to ensure that the culture of maintaining the infrastructure is entrenched to prolong the life of the project, while also urging the citizenry to reciprocate the gesture providing the project.

 

Our Reporters

