Buhari inaugurates Nigeria/ Cameroon joint border post

President Muhammadu Buhari has canvassed for good neighborliness among African countries as he commissioned the Nigeria/ Cameroon joint border post in Mfum, Cross River State, yesterday. Represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, the President, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, stressed the need for mutual understanding between African states in order to enhance trade, security and promote development of the continent. He said the 1.5km project would enhance the interconnectivity of “our people and communities, improve living standards, reduce barriers to inter-regional trade and strengthen border security.’’ He added: “It is with great sense of satisfaction that we are witnessing the official Joint Commissioning of the Mfum/ Ekok 1.5km Bridge and Joint Border Post (JBP). “Let me begin with commending the Leaderships of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and the Government of the Republic of Cameroon that worked closely to realize this project, as well as the African Development Bank (ADB) that provided funding for the execution and completion of this 1.5km Joint Border Project.”
Carpentry runs in my family’s blood –Former presidential spokesman
Former Presidential spokesperson to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, has revealed why he will continue to cherish people in carpentry profession, saying his father was a carpenter of great note. The veteran Journalist made the disclosure when he was decorated as a brand ambassador to Vento Furniture. Adeniyi noted that despite his […]
Wike to sue banks over unauthorised loans to LG chairmen
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zachaeus Adangor, to take legal action against banks that had given unauthorised loans to some local government chairmen in the state. Wike also directed the removal of Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) from such banks, noting that the banks cannot […]
Court orders El-Zakzaky’s wife’s evacuation to isolation center
A high court sitting in Kaduna yesterday ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to evacuate the wife of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Zeenat, to an isolation centre to be treated for COVID-19. Delivering the ruling, Justice Gideon Kurada, specifically ordered that she should be moved to a government-approved isolation and treatment centre. […]
