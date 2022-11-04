Buhari inaugurates Nigeria/ Cameroon joint border post

President Muhammadu Buhari has canvassed for good neighborliness among African countries as he commissioned the Nigeria/ Cameroon joint border post in Mfum, Cross River State, yesterday. Represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, the President, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, stressed the need for mutual understanding between African states in order to enhance trade, security and promote development of the continent. He said the 1.5km project would enhance the interconnectivity of “our people and communities, improve living standards, reduce barriers to inter-regional trade and strengthen border security.’’ He added: “It is with great sense of satisfaction that we are witnessing the official Joint Commissioning of the Mfum/ Ekok 1.5km Bridge and Joint Border Post (JBP). “Let me begin with commending the Leaderships of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and the Government of the Republic of Cameroon that worked closely to realize this project, as well as the African Development Bank (ADB) that provided funding for the execution and completion of this 1.5km Joint Border Project.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...