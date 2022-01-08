Buhari inaugurates NNPC board, demands transparency, accountability

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) chaired by Sen. Margery Chuba Okadigbo. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday, the President charged the Board members to focus on profitability and operate at par with their industry peers in the world. He also urged them to ensure strict compliance with Corporate Governance principles that place premium on doing business with the highest ethical standards, integrity, and transparency.

”I expect the NNPC Limited to be mindful of our commitments to our net carbon zero aspirations and to ensure total alignment with the global energy transition realities,” he said. The President reminded the board members that they were appointed as a result of the reforms put forward by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which seeks to reposition the Nigerian petroleum industry to a commercially viable and competitive industry in line with global business dynamics and best practices. ”The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is mandated to focus on profitability and continuous value creation beyond the simple fulfillment of legal and regulatory requirements.

