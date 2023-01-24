Metro & Crime

Buhari inaugurates Phase I of Lagos Blue Rail line, leaves for Senegal

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line, taking a ride from the Marina Station to the National Theatre Station.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President was aboard the trip with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, members of the Federal and State Executive Councils, members of the Federal and State Legislative Assemblies, President of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Chen Sichang and journalists, among others.

The first phase of the project, executed by the state government, which spans 13 kilometres, has five stations – Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina.

Buhari also witnessed the signing of the contract for the construction of the second phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line by the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo and President of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Chen Sichang.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the President for the state visit to commission several landmark projects, noting that since 1999 the state has not enjoyed this level of support from the Federal Government.

 

