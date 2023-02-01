News

Buhari inaugurates projects, promises relief items for Jigawa flood victims

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated projects executed by federal and states governments as well as those initiated and delivered by individuals in Jigawa state. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari inaugurated 5,700 hectares Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme in Auyo Local Government Area of the state that would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s quest for food security, job creation and economic diversification.

The President spoke at a state banquet after commissioning several projects in the state urged the host community to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the gigantic irrigation infrastructure, saying ‘‘It will be a small part in our over-all quest to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.’’ He also charged the Jigawa State Government to sustain its commitment to the Agricultural Sector, acknowledging the success of the Cluster System introduced by the present administration of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar under the slogan of “Farming is a Business”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shun criminality, thuggery, make good use of govt’s policies – SSA tasks youths

Posted on Author Nasir Shauib

The Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State governor on Empowerment, Khalid Barau Ningi has urged the citizens, especially youths to shun criminality, thuggery and make good use of government’s policies. Ningi gave this advice during a seminar tagged ‘How to fix Nigeria’ organized by OYA Media Nigeria in conjunction with Women Development Association for Sustenance […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Redeem your image, CAN tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining period of his administration to change the narrative of his government.   The apex Christian body regretted that every facet of the nation’s life has witnessed a down turn since Buhari assumed office in 2015. Special Adviser to CAN President […]
News

Masari: I’ll lift ban on telecom services before January

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it would lift the ban on telecommunication services in the remaining seven affected local government areas (LGAs) before January 2022.   The governor, who disclosed thisduringamediaparley with journalists on TuesdayinKatsina, urgedresidents to do their best to protect their areas from bandit attacks.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica