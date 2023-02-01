Buhari inaugurates projects, promises relief items for Jigawa flood victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated projects executed by federal and states governments as well as those initiated and delivered by individuals in Jigawa state. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari inaugurated 5,700 hectares Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme in Auyo Local Government Area of the state that would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s quest for food security, job creation and economic diversification.

The President spoke at a state banquet after commissioning several projects in the state urged the host community to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the gigantic irrigation infrastructure, saying ‘‘It will be a small part in our over-all quest to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.’’ He also charged the Jigawa State Government to sustain its commitment to the Agricultural Sector, acknowledging the success of the Cluster System introduced by the present administration of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar under the slogan of “Farming is a Business”.

