Buhari inaugurates roads in Imo, urges Uzodinma to sustain good governance

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has virtually inaugurated two roads in Owerri, Imo State urging the Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to sustain the momentum and accelerate the pace of good governance.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, the President inaugurated the newly completed Assumpta to Hospital Junction Road as well as the World Bank to Federal Secretariat Road.

He commended the vision and efforts of the Government of Imo State, under Governor Hope Uzodinma, to provide infrastructure and improve the welfare of the people.

Buhari described the two roads commissioned on his behalf by the Imo Governor as ‘‘quite symbolic and strategic.’’

”The first road, The Assumpta to Hospital Junction Road, is the gateway to the South-South from the South-East.

”The second road, the World Bank to Federal Secretariat Road, is an important access way to the Federal Government Secretariat and a major connecting link road between the residents of the densely populated World Bank area of the state and the rest of the state capital,’’ he said.

The President said he was aware that in the first year in office, the Imo State government had embarked on an ambitious target of executing 46 road projects.

