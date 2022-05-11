Buhari: Inauguration of Okwuosa’s world-class hospital, a demonstration of public spiritedness

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the inauguration of a world-class hospital built by Emeka Okwuosa Foundation as a demonstration of public spiritedness, love and care for the deprived and underprivileged in the society.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari congratulated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa, on the commissioning of the facility in Orafite, Ekwusigo Local Government of Anambra State.

Recommending same to all high net-worth individuals round the country, Buhari described the multi-billion naira Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital that will dispense health care to the people of Oraifite and surrounding communities as “a worthy example of partnering with government, which cannot solely meet all the essential needs of our teeming population.”

The hospital, a general facility but with special interest in cardio-thoracic services, the President noted, was a step further in the philanthropic activities of Okwuosa, long known for his humanitarian gestures to society.

The 27-bedded free hospital, an investment in advanced medicine, Buhari submitted, was a way in which the Oilserv boss is shining the light, “and it behoves other blessed and successful people in society to follow suit.”

