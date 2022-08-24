Buhari: Indian training part of my success story

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his training in India became part of his success story in the military.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, Buhari said this when he hosted the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan at State House, Abuja. Muraleedharan, who was in Abuja to take part in the Nigeria-India Business Council, described Nigeria as “centre of our engagement with Africa”.

According to the statement, he also said Buhari was a “worthy alumnus of our Defence Services College”. The President, who recalled his one-year training in the Asian country in 1973, said: “It was a very good experience. I think I was a Lt. Colonel then, and I spent a year in India. We travelled and met people from different countries.

It became part of my success story in the military.” To buttress the strong relationship between the two countries, Buhari said the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was established by Indians, and the two countries have a firm relationship economically, politically, and in the area of security.

Muraleedharan brought greetings from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that Nigeria and India have robust relations in business, defence, education, and many other areas. He said India, as the largest democracy in the world, was willing to partner with Nigeria towards a successful election in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...