Buhari, INEC Chairman Meet Ahead Of Saturday’s Elections

Barely 72hours to the anticipated Presidential and National Assembly elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

The unscheduled meeting was at the instance of the INEC Chairman who explained that it was all part of efforts towards free, fair and credible elections.

According to him, it was all part of the efforts to ensure the elections hold successfully.

President Buhari hinted of the meeting while explaining his few minutes’ lateness to the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, he had been grounded by the electoral body for the five minutes he kept the CACOVID group waiting, reminding all that everything needed to be done for a successful election to be achieved.

“I’m being grounded by INEC. You know next Saturday is a great day for us and I take instructions from INEC so that I make sure there will be no excuses for the successful election,” Buhari had told his guests. Meanwhile, the President chaired a meeting of the National Security Council at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday. The National Security Council which comprises the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, some Ministers, among others advises the President on public security issues. Before the start of the meeting, the President launched security equipment donated by CACOVID at the Council Chambers.

