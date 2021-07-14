News

Buhari injected N1.1trn to reactivate economy, says Aregbesola

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the economic challenges facing the would have been more devastating if President Muhammadu Buhari had not injected N1.1 trillion to revitalise the economy. Aregbesola, who blamed the economic crisis on the outbreak of COVID-19, lamented the security problems and job losses created by the pandemic. The former Osun State governor spoke at the Ekiti State University(EKSU) while delivering a lecture entitled : ‘COVID-19: ‘The Economy and Security’, to mark the third annual lecture of the Faculty of Arts of the institution.

He also disclosed that by a total of 57 civilians, 37 policemen, and six soldiers, were killed in the country during the EndSARS protest. Aregbesola urged Nigerians to abide by COVID- 19 prevention guidelines to limit the spread of the virus, adding that people should stop being skeptic about COVID-19 vaccines. According to him, private bodies provided over N42.3 billion to complement Federal Government’s efforts towards cushioning the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

The minister said: “The effect of COVID-19 on the economy is humongous. It is not surprising therefore that the GDP fell by 23 per cent while household incomes fell by 60 per cent. “The fall in the GDP is largely due to the fact that the four states put under lockdown account for two-thirds of the economy.

