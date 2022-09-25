News Top Stories

Buhari: Insecurity ’ll soon be history in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that with the renewed efforts of the Nigerian military, insecurity in Nigeria would soon be a thing of the past.

He gave this assurance on Friday during an audience with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin, where he said, “In the past few months, with new platforms and boosted morale among the security forces, Nigeria is moving steadily in the direction of overcoming its insecurity. We will continue to partner with nations across the globe, especially in the use of technology, so that Nigeria can learn something useful.”

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told the Prime Minister that with the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was better for the world to work together rather than independently for enhanced progress for humanity, hoping that the lessons that came with the pandemic would impact on other areas, so that Nigerians and indeed the world could have sustainable peace.

He assured his guest that Nigeria would continue to do its best to sustain the relationship with Ireland if not improve on it, especially on the level of education, knowing that many Nigerians were doing well in Ireland, schooling and working there.

The Irish leader had told Buhari that Ireland was looking for ways to increase the level of relations with the country, even as Nigeria remained his country’s largest trading partner in Africa.

He expressed the hope that his country would move into other areas like the deployment of technology, to help Nigeria overcome its challenges in health and security, adding that Europe and the world now need to look elsewhere for sources of energy as the war in Ukraine has highlighted.

In a separate meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Buhari urged for a closer partnership with Nigeria in education, health, security as well as non-oil and gas sectors.

Mitsotakis told the President that, “Greece possessed the technological know-how in security, surveillance, as well as intelligence gathering and utilisation and was in a position to assist Nigeria” noting that, “though technology is not cheap, it is the best way to go as there is no alternative to peace.”

He promised to put together a business delegation with experts in health, education as well as oil and gas to visit and interface with the private sector in Nigeria to look at parameters under which they could come in.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Buhari to visit Greece before the end of his tenure.

 

