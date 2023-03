Buhari inspects burnt Maiduguri Monday Market as FG donates relief materials

President Muhammadu Buhari has toured the ruins of Maiduguri Monday Market, destroyed by fire recently, and commiserated with the government and people of the state on the unfortunate incident.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President was also at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, to register his profound condolences to indigenes of the state who lost property and means of livelihood in the disaster.

The President visited the market, still smouldering five days after, with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, members of the Federal Executive Council and some eminent citizens of the state. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, told the President that assessment on the level of damage was still ongoing.

She announced that the Federal Government had provided immediate relief materials to the victims of the fire incident, including 20,000 bags of rice, 20,000 bags of maize and condiments. The minister pledged that the ministry, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, would provide building materials to rebuild the market.

“After the assessment, the ministry will submit a full report to Mr President to seek special intervention,” she said. Zulum said the market, which was built in the 1970s, with no fewer than 20,000 beneficiaries was completely destroyed by the fire. Acknowledging the support by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, he said the state government has provided an immediate support of N1 billion.

“Even the N1 billion, if the traders share N50, 000 each, I do not think that will be enough for them,” he said. The Chairman of the Market Association, Awaji Bukar, expressed deep appreciation to the President for the visit, appealing for more support from the Federal Government. Earlier at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, the President said he was also in the state to commission projects executed by the Prof Zulum-led administration.

“I am delighted to be here with the Shehu and the good people of Borno State, to commiserate with you on the unfortunate Monday Market fire incident. The Shehu of Borno thanked the President for overseeing the return of peace and normalcy to the State. Lauding the improved security situation in the state, Alhaji El-Kanemi declared that “no single local government area in the state is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.”

He said the President has successfully carried out his mission in office and that as far as Borno State was concerned, he had done far more than anyone had expected. He expressed their appreciation to the President for his sympathies following the devastating fire that consumed the entire Monday Market and went on to state the blessings of the Buhari administration in its eight years of office to the state.

