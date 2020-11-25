News

Buhari: Instability in Libya cause of insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the instability in Libya as the main cause of insecurity in Nigeria and the Sahel region. The President said this yesterday while receiving a Special Envoy from President Idris Itno Deby of Chad at the Presidential Villa. Buhari also gave the assurance that Nigeria will always be there for the Republic of Chad because both countries are not only neighbours, but brothers. He equally expressed appreciation to the neighbouring country for the support Nigeria has been getting from her.

The President said: “We are aware of the problem Chad has with Libya, which supports some Chadian rebels, trying to destabilize the country. The instability in Libya after 42 years of Muammar Gaddafi affects all of us in the Sahel region. “From Mauritania to Central Africa Republic, Gaddafi recruited gunmen who learnt to do nothing else than to kill. When the former Libyan leader was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms, and are wreaking havoc all over the place now.”

Stressing that Nigeria was grateful to Chad for the diverse kinds of support given to combat the Boko Haram insurgency, the President assured that Nigeria would always back up Chad in its local and international aspirations. The Special Envoy, Mr. Amine Abba-Sidick, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, conveyed a message from his President, whom he said sent fraternal greetings to Buhari and Nigerians in general.

Our Reporters

