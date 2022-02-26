Buhari institutionalising credible elections – APC

With the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the President is institutionalizing credible elections. The party stated this in a statement signed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) commends President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment bill into law, a development which provides an improved legal framework in the lead up to 2023 electioneering processes and all coming elections. “This is a big win for our electioneering processes and our democracy.

“Since 2015 when the President Buhari-led APC government came into being, our commitment and support for constitutionally- permitted innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, have not been in doubt. The new Electoral Act is another pointer. “From legal backing given to election management bodies to review election results declared under duress, provisions for people with disabilities and special needs, electronic transmission of election results among other key provisions, current and coming generations will fondly remember President Buhari as the courageous leader who institutionalised credible elections and internal democracy in Nigeria. “The task of improving the credibility of our elections is a collective and continuous one. As a party and government, we will continue to champion needed reforms. We hereby call on well-meaning Nigerians to join us to completely stamp out past practices of electoral fraud weaponised by past administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

