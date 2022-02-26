News Top Stories

Buhari institutionalising credible elections – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

With the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the President is institutionalizing credible elections. The party stated this in a statement signed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) commends President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment bill into law, a development which provides an improved legal framework in the lead up to 2023 electioneering processes and all coming elections. “This is a big win for our electioneering processes and our democracy.

“Since 2015 when the President Buhari-led APC government came into being, our commitment and support for constitutionally- permitted innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, have not been in doubt. The new Electoral Act is another pointer. “From legal backing given to election management bodies to review election results declared under duress, provisions for people with disabilities and special needs, electronic transmission of election results among other key provisions, current and coming generations will fondly remember President Buhari as the courageous leader who institutionalised credible elections and internal democracy in Nigeria. “The task of improving the credibility of our elections is a collective and continuous one. As a party and government, we will continue to champion needed reforms. We hereby call on well-meaning Nigerians to join us to completely stamp out past practices of electoral fraud weaponised by past administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fish oil can reduce risk of infection

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Switzerland said fish oil could lower the risk of common infections, paving the way for healthy living.   A recent study has revealed some new ways essential fatty acids can keep life going smoothly is by getting the omega-3s to stay healthy. Fish oil is oil derived from the tissues of oily fish. […]
News Top Stories

2023: Implosion in APC inevitable –Banire, ex-legal adviser

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire (SAN), has said the party’s congresses may lead to internal implosion of the party.   He said the latest development surrounding the legality of the National Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State is not good for the party. […]
News

Stolen car: ACP, mechanic jailed for life

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti yesterday jailed a 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Okubo Aboye, and his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi (39). The convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for receiving a stolen vehicle from suspected kidnappers. The court also sentenced seven others – Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica