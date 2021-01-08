News Top Stories

Buhari: Insurgency”ll end this year

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East, may be wrapped up this year.
The war against terrorism in the North East has been raging since 2009, when Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) started their blood-letting campaign against the state.
To achieve the target of ending the war, however, President Buhari has urged the citizens to pray for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).
Apart from the counter-insurgency war, the military is also undertaking operations against bandits and kidnappers in the North West and part of North Central.
Buhari, who spoke during the Juma’at prayers held to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Mosque in Abuja, declared that, “this is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing”.
Represented by the Defence Minister, Major General Magashi Salihi(rtd), President Buhari added that: “What is happening in this country will soon be over.
“This year, we will finish what we are doing; pray for us that we succeed.”
He said the nation will continue to remember the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces, and so will not cease to pray for the repose of the souls of those that paid the supreme price defending the territorial integrity of the nation.
This was as he further assured that the welfare and well-being of the families of the fallen heroes, as well as those who are still alive will always top the priority list of government.
Earlier, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Dr. Mohammed Adams, prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Recession/Insecurity: Nigeria on brink of collapse – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

With Nigeria sliding into recession twice within five years, the Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere has expressed concern over the continued survival of the country. While emphasizing that the country is on the brink of imminent collapse, the group stated that the worsening security situation across various parts of the country has further compounded the woes […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s refineries record N154bn loss in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) broke a 43-year-old jinx as it published the first ever audited report since its establishment in 1977. From the report, it was revealed that Kaduna refinery recorded zero revenue in 2018. Despite posting zero revenue, the Kaduna refinery, the 2018 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of the corporation published on […]
News

N’Assembly’ll prioritize allocation of resources for youth development – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the National Assembly would prioritize the allocation of resources for youth development in the country. Lawan stated this in his remarks, which was virtually delivered to flag-off the training of 1, 000 youths in GSM phone repair, hardware, software and entrepreneurship development in Yobe State. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica