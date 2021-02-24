Buhari interested in Niger Delta region development –Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dependable leader, who is genuinely interested in the progress and development of Niger Delta region and the entire country.

The Minister, who stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the executive members of a political support group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), cited his commitment to accelerate the development of the Niger Delta region through increased work pace on East- West Road, as evidence.

“Construction work on the bridge on the Ikot Abasi/ Oruk Anam axis is ongoing at feverish speed; the bridge would be ready by March 2021 after which the Oron-Calabar Bridge would be the next focus fortheEast-WestRoadtobe fully completed,” Akpabio said.

The Minister, who expressed gratitude to the President for being resolute, added that by his actions, he has shown himself as a dependable leader.

The group, which was inaugurated on the premises of Esteemed Schools Abak, Akwa Ibom State by Senator Akpabio and attended by other party stakeholders, has as Director-General, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo and Ubokutom Nyah as the Co- Director-General.

