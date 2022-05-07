Buhari: IPOB, other terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles will be flushed out

…reiterates that Nnamdi Kanu’s case will be decided by court

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other terrorist organisations carrying AK-47 rifles and threatening the security of the nation will be treated as criminals and flushed out. Buhari who held meeting with Igbo leaders, Christian Association of Nigeria and other stakeholders from South East before he returned to Abuja also said he holds the view that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s matter should be properly adjudicated in the law court. He expressed concern at the worsening security situation in the region.

He said a few persons from the region have brainwashed and incited a segment of the population against the government. Buhari declared anyone caught bearing such arms and who are not security officials would be dealt with appropriately. He said: “I must register my deep and grave concern with regards to the deteriorating state of affairs in this region. In the last 48 hours I have been informed of the latest in the round of brutal actions carried out by gun-wielding terrorists who prey on innocent and hardworking citizens. “Unfortunately these barbaric acts were visited on those who have committed their lives to protecting the lives of fellow citizens.

“Terrorist who have unfortunately brainwashed a segment of the population that continues to contribute their hard earned funds towards their hate filled messages but now have been terrorised through their brutal killings, truncation of commercial activities, restriction of freedom of movement, and the ability to exercise basic human rights must be fished out from among us and it can only be done through the support of the people.” On the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the President said: “I have listened carefully to try various appeals from the Elders and Traditional Leaders regarding our wide range of options and as I have said previously, this matter remains in the full purview of the law court where it will be properly adjudicated.

“My worry is for our hardworking and innocent civilians for whom life is already tough and would like to go out and earn a good and honest living. There are many that fit this profile and the government owes them that obligation to protect their lives and property.” Earlier, the Igbo leaders urged the President to assist in the emergence of a President Igbo extraction in next year’s general election. CAN, Traditional Rulers and the Igbo Leaders stated this during their meeting with Buhari during his two-day working visit to Ebonyi State, They noted that the release of Kanu and emergence of President of Igbo extraction in the country in the 2023 general election will end agitations in South East and curb the rising insecurity in the region. Addressing the President during the meeting, South East Chairman of CAN, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, lamented that the country was being ravaged by violence, youth restiveness and urged Buhari to rise to the occasion and end the insecurity in the land. Nwali said “as a body that is of genuine counsel, our country is currently challenged greatly by insecurity and societal conflict here and there with high level of poverty. A great number of our families are living in the fear of the unknown.

“Your Excellency, as a father of our dear nation and south east, we bring to your notice that the sit-at-home has crippled the economy of south east and banditry is engulfing the nation. Our society is growing by violence with a lot of youth restiveness. We know that you are doing your best to solve these problems but we request kindly your Excellency of more dialogue with all nationalists and more empowerment to the various security agencies to tackle this monster called insecurity. “We request that you exercise the promotion of equity, fairness, and social justice by all institutions and political parties especially as we approach the year of transition.

We plead for you political solution as a father, a loving father, a forgiving father to grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom. He pray that he be granted pardon as we call on all agitators to cease all forms of hostilities and other demands for a nation where the plight of the poor, the weak, the oppressed will be addressed. “Your Excellency, history shall be kind to you and you will have the greatest ovation in the world if your administration can do that which all think will not be possible to assist for the emergence of President of Nigeria in South East of Igbo extraction come 2023.

It was done in South West in 1999 and NADECO and other agitating groups ceased all hostilities. Agitations in the South East will likewise disappear if you grant us that unique privilege”. Also Speaking, the Chairman of South East Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Charles Mkpuma said “we plead with you Mr. President to grant the plea for the South East to produce the next President of the country in 2023.” On his part, former Aviation Minister in the country, Chief Mbazulukike Amaechi told Buhari that he wants to see peace in Igbo land and the country in general before he dies.

Governor Dave Umahi, in his remarks, explained that he had approached the President for a political solution to Kanu issue which he said was graciously approved. He noted that as Chairman of South East Governors, he has made all the efforts for Ohanaeze to kick-start the process for the release of the IPOB leader.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...