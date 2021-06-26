News

Buhari is already tired –Sheik Bello

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhyideen Ajani Bello, yesterday said that President Muhamadu Buhari is already tired about what is happening with his administration. Bello, who is the chairman, Northern States’ Council Missioners of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital shortly after delivering a sermon at the one year memorial Fidau prayer for the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

It will be recalled that Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital on June 25 last year, at the age of 70. Present at the event were: the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan; his counterpart from Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa; former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, his wife, Kemi. While speaking at the end of his lecture, Bello stressed that Nigeria had boarded a one-chance bus going by the current challenges facing the country. He noted that Buhari as a leader is already tired. To have a way out of the socio-political and economic imbroglio the country has been thrown into, the cleric said: “The solution to the problems confronting the country is for the whole country to pray to God.

“The whole Nigeria is in one chance. What is happening in Maiduguri? Do we end it? So the whole Nigeria, we are in one chance. We are in one chance because Buhari as a leader is already tired of what is happening in this country. “Which type of statement did you hear the President is making about insecurity in Nigeria? I don’t need to talk much about it. So, the only solution is to pray to Allah. Not one person, everybody is to pray to Allah. That is what can help us to overcome the problem. “Right now, all of us are in danger.

All of us, we are in danger. Because, anything can happen anytime”, he lamented. Dignitaries at the event showered series of encomiums on the late Ajimobi, describing him as a technocrat who did his best to re-shape Oyo State. Others were: Ajimobi wife, Florence, a son, Idris Ajimobi and other members of Ajimobi family. Others included Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Dr. Abdul-fatai Buhari; Senator Teslim Folarin; former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, Zackeus Adelabu; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and former gubernatorial aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olasunkanmi Tegbe. The Islamic clerics who were at the event included: Sheikh Habeebullahi Buhari, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju, Alhaji Mudathir Bada, Alhaji Salauddeen Adekilekun and Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyy Abdulsalam.

